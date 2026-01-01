Palm Royale cancelled after two seasons

Kristen Wiig's period comedy-drama Palm Royale has been cancelled.

On Monday, editors at Deadline reported that the Apple TV series has been canned after two seasons.

Representatives for the streamer and Wiig have not yet commented on the decision.

However, the season two finale - which aired on 14 January - had a conclusion and included a heartfelt appearance from Hollywood legend Carol Burnett's character, Norma Dellacorte.

Created by Abe Sylvia, the 1960s-set series premiered in March 2024.

It followed Wiig's protagonist, Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, as she struggles to attain a place at the exclusive country club, the Palm Royale, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The ensemble cast also featured the likes of Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Kaia Gerber. Season two introduced characters played by John Stamos, Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence, and Matt Rogers.

The news comes a day after Wiig lost out on the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2026 Actor Awards.

The honour went to the late Catherine O'Hara for her performance as Patty Leigh in The Studio.

Meanwhile, the first season of Palm Royale garnered critical acclaim, earning 11 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Jeff Toyne won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.