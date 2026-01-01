Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac to host live Wrexham match

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac are set to host an upcoming live Wrexham match.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Hollywood actors will co-host a live broadcast of the Wrexham AFC vs. Swansea City fixture on 13 March, live from the SToK Cae Ras.

While best known for starring in films and television shows, Ryan and Rob have owned Welsh football club Wrexham since 2021.

Since the duo's takeover, the club has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround, securing league promotions, attracting blue-chip sponsors and seeing the actors embraced by the local community.

Further attention was brought to the regional club when Ryan and Rob's journey was chronicled in the Welcome to Wrexham series, which first aired in 2022 and released its fourth season in 2025.

The upcoming special, titled Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan, will feature unscripted match analysis and real-time reactions from the A-listers, alongside Sky Sports presenter David Prutton.

In a statement, Ryan and Rob insisted they will take the job seriously.

"As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go, but we will give it our best," they said. "Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago."

"Either way, it will be another unpredictable day at the Racecourse and we can't wait," they continued. "We're grateful to our partners at the EFL and Sky Sports, the latter of which we hope is ready with the bleep button."

Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan will stream in the U.S. on Paramount+ and on Sky Sports in the U.K.