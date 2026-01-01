Christina Applegate and ex Brad Pitt didn't speak 'for years' after she ditched him at awards show

Christina Applegate and her ex Brad Pitt didn't speak "for years" after she dumped him for a rock star at an awards show.

In her new memoir, You With The Sad Eyes, the former Married... With Children star recalled being in an extended friendship group with a "little-known actor named Brad Pitt" when she was 17 in 1989.

After being platonic friends for a while, "One day I took another look at Brad and thought, hmm... Apparently, he did the same."

Applegate invited the up-and-coming actor to be her date at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, and he was "kind enough" to drive her, her mother Nancy Priddy, and best friend Lori Allison to the awards show.

Once there, the actress "spent all night staring" at the "long-haired hunk" Sebastian Bach, the frontman of Skid Row, and ditched Pitt for the rocker.

"I felt so powerful and sure of myself for once that when the awards show was over, I left with Sebastian Bach, not Brad Pitt," the Anchorman star writes. "I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn't yet THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people's dreams."

To make matters worse, Pitt had to "sullenly" drive her mother and Allison home and almost got into a fight with "a bunch of gang members" at a petrol station on the way, leaving him "very mad" at Applegate.

"We didn't talk for many years after that. Much later, but at different times, two of his movie star girlfriends asked me if it was true that I was the girl who left Brad behind at the MTV Video Music Awards. Brad had apparently told both of them separately that he was still mad at me," she recalls in the book.

"Eventually, we agreed that I'd been a kid, and though he'd deserved much better, it was time to forgive the child who dumped him for the lead singer of Skid Row. Of course, Brad is now THE Brad Pitt, and Sebastian Bach... well, he still has long hair, I guess."

Applegate, 54, regretted her decision as soon as she found out that Bach was in a relationship and had a one-year-old child.

You With The Sad Eyes is out now.