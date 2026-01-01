Brendan Fraser 'really likes' The Mummy 4's script

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz have "really liked" the script for The Mummy 4.

The Oscar-winning duo are set to reprise their roles as adventurer Rick O'Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan in the long-awaited fourth instalment of the hit film franchise — more than two decades after they last appeared on screen together — and directing pair Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have now offered a behind-the-scenes look at the project.

Tyler told Entertainment Weekly: "William [Sherrick, the producer, was] always way ahead of us. And he was like, 'Hey, I think I'm gonna get us Mummy.' In our heads, we're going, 'That'd be f****** crazy. There's no way William's gonna pull it off.'"

Brendan, 56, and Rachel, 55, were ultimately won over by the screenplay, written by David Coggeshall, whose previous credits include Orphan: First Kill.

Matt said the script "had all of the heart and the character that you could hope for".

He added: "I don't think Brendan and Rachel are getting involved unless they love that script, and what they read, I think they really liked. It's a good script. It's gonna be fun to make."

Earlier this year, Tyler described the long-awaited sequel as "beautiful and scary".

He told Empire magazine: "Having stepped into Scream, our radar for jumping into another franchise is that it has to feel special. And [David Coggeshall’s] script really does that. It is very beautiful and sweeping and scary and fun."

Meanwhile, Brendan previously acknowledged that “anything’s possible” in the film series.

The Hollywood star admitted that he was open to the prospect of returning to the franchise, but he also refused to reveal whether anything was in the works at the time.

He told Deadline: “Hey, anything’s possible at this point. It is speculation, and I would love to tell you … I would love to answer more about that. But my lips are kind of sealed.

"I am sorry, but I want you to know that there is a definite fan base."

The George of the Jungle actor also reflected on the huge fanbase he'd amassed through The Mummy series.

He said: "The fan convention that I just came from in Minnesota ... We were there to sign autographs, meet fans, but we did have a question-answer on stage in front of 3,000 attendees and I thought we were rockstars too so much so like I walked off stage thinking, ‘Man I am gonna get a personality hangover out of those.’ That was a lot of love."