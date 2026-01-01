Spice Girls' Mel B signs on for Celebrity Squid Game

Spice Girls' Mel B is set to compete in Celebrity Squid Game.

Netflix has announced the cast of the forthcoming Squid Game spin-off game show Squid Game: The VIP Challenge.

In the new series, seven celebrity contestants and one former Squid Game player will compete in the "already stressful, deeply unpredictable and downright diabolical competition".

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday, the Spice Girls singer shared the official announcement video with the caption, "Squid Games are about to get really Scary!"

In the comments, fans are already joining Team Mel B for when the show airs.

The star line-up also includes Ryan Serhant from Owning Manhattan; NBA champion Tristan Thompson; content creator Kristy Sarah; Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak; Hannah Godwin from The Bachelor universe; and Dylan Efron, Zac Efron's brother. The final contestant is Viper, a player from Squid Game season 2 who was voted in by fans to return to the competition.

Netflix has not yet announced the premiere date for Squid Game: The VIP Challenge.

The former Spice Girl previously competed on Dancing With the Stars and has been a judge on The X Factor, The Masked Singer Australia, Queen of the Universe and America's Got Talent.

Outside her reality competition news, 2026 is a big year for Mel B as the pop world celebrates 30 years since the Spice Girls' debut. On Monday, the British Royal Mint announced a limited-edition commemorative coin featuring the five members' silhouettes.

While fans have been speculating that the group may embark on a reunion tour this year, no official announcement has been made.