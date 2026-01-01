Tyler Perry dubs sexual assault allegations a 'money grab'

Tyler Perry is denying sexual assault allegations in a newly filed court response, calling a $77 million (£57 million) lawsuit against him a "money grab".

In documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Perry denied "each and every allegation" made by accuser Mario Rodriguez.

The billionaire actor/writer's lawyers argue the complaint fails to state valid legal claims, that Rodriguez did not suffer damages, and that any alleged contact was consensual.

The response goes further, describing the lawsuit as a fabricated attempt to extract money after the Tyler Perry Studios boss allegedly stopped providing Rodriguez with financial assistance.

According to the filing, Rodriguez had a "very minor role" in one Perry film about a decade ago and later repeatedly asked for help covering expenses such as housing, medical services and unpaid bills.

Perry is seeking to move the case to federal court.

Rodriguez's initial lawsuit, obtained by People magazine, alleges that Perry sexually assaulted him, and made unwanted advances while promising acting opportunities.

He claims he first connected with Perry in 2015 after a gym trainer approached him and told him Perry wanted to meet him.

Perry, who is best known for creating and playing the lead character in the 13-film Madea franchise, has denied the allegations.

In court papers obtained by TMZ, Perry calls claims that he made unwanted advances toward model and actor falsehoods "that have no basis in fact or law and no merit".