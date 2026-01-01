Christina Applegate details anorexia battle in new memoir

Christina Applegate has revealed that she starved herself for years while starring in Married... With Children.

The actor, who played rebellious teenager Kelly Bundy on the sitcom for a decade from 1986, wrote about dealing with the eating disorder in her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, which was released yesterday.

"If I was going to eat something as horrendously huge as a bagel, I would scoop it out and maybe have half of it, or half of a half," she penned. "That would be my food intake for an entire day."

Sometimes I'd punish myself and wouldn't eat at all. I was a size 0, and the costume people on Married... With Children would often have to take my clothes in."

"I used to joke back then that if my hip bones weren't the first thing to enter a room, I was overweight."

Applegate shared that she "dug herself into a hole" playing the character, and that she was "never satisfied" with her body. She began wearing a more revealing wardrobe to prompt a response from the studio audience.

"By Season 5, I could walk into the living room in a leather fringed jacket over a short red shirt, and there would be a five-second break in the scene while the crowd hollered lustily at me," she recalled.

"I look at all this now and cringe. The show was indeed broad and lewd, and it wouldn't have a shot in hell of being made these days."