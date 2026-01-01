Arnold Schwarzenegger inducted to California Hall of Fame

Arnold Schwarzenegger has officially been named to join the California Hall of Fame.

The action star and former governor was honoured by current governor, Gavin Newsom, via a press announcement released on Tuesday - six months after he was seemingly snubbed when an early list of honourees was made public and did not include his name.

Arnold, 78, was described in the statement as a "singular figure in California history, embodying the Golden State's promise of opportunity".

"From humble beginnings, he built himself into a world champion bodybuilder, Hollywood icon, successful businessman, environmentalist, philanthropist, bestselling author, and the 38th Governor of California," 58-year-old Gavin's statement went on.

The Terminator star was named alongside his former co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, 67. The pair acted opposite one another in the 1994 action comedy, True Lies.

Describing Jamie Lee as "one of Hollywood's most enduring stars, with a five-decade career and an Academy Award-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once", the press release went on to describe her varied achievements.

"A passionate humanitarian, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, and best-selling children's book author, she continues to inspire audiences worldwide," it added.

All of the inductees will be "formally enshrined" during a ceremony at the California Museum in Sacramento on 19 March to celebrate "their contributions to civic life, creativity, and social progress".

Other celebrities named for the honours included 76-year-old chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa - co-founder of the Nobu restaurant empire - and Terry McMillan, 74, the author of novels including Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.