Stephen Graham slams 'disgusting' on-set habit

Stephen Graham has slammed the on-set habit he believes is "disgusting".

The Adolescence actor and co-creator revealed his number one pet hate in front of an audience at a Screen Actors Guild event in Los Angeles this week.

"There is a lot of actors that aren't on time," Stephen, 52, told the audience at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel discussion. "That's exceptionally disrespectful."

While he did not name any actors in particular, the Gangs of New York star further explained his loathing of latecomers to set.

"To leave a crew, that have been there well before you and will leave well after you, waiting around because you are some Lord and Saviour and the goose that lays the golden egg is disgusting," he ranted. "It's just not cricket."

Stephen won the Golden Globe Award for Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his Adolescence performance as the father of a young boy accused of murder.

However, he lost out on the Best Actor award at this week's Actor Awards after his co-star Owen Cooper, 16, took home the prize for his performance as Stephen's on-screen son.

Asked recently whether he was planning a sequel to the hit Netflix drama, Stephen was noncommittal.

"I cannot answer that question," he told Deadline. "It's somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and (co-creator) Jack (Thorne)'s mind, and we'll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned."