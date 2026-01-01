Sienna Miller argues older women dating younger men is still 'fetishised'

Sienna Miller wants to "normalise" older women dating younger men.

The American Woman actress is currently expecting a baby with boyfriend Oli Green, 29, whom she started dating in late 2021.

Sienna and actor Oli welcomed a daughter together in December 2023, while the 44-year-old also shares a 13-year-old daughter with former partner Tom Sturridge.

In an interview for Grazia magazine published this week, Sienna defended her age-gap relationship.

"I remember being 21 and auditioning to be the love interest of a 45-year-old man," she recalled. "Things have moved on since then, but the idea of an older woman with a younger man, for example, is still fetishised rather than normalised - there's a disparity there that I would love to see disappear."

Sienna went on to reflect on the impact her romance with her Alfie co-star, Jude Law, in the early 2000s, had on her acting career.

"There were these preconceptions about who I was because of the way that I became famous very quickly, very young, and those preconceptions were much more powerful than anything that I could manifest or create artistically," the Live by Night star continued. "I was pigeonholed as someone's fashionable girlfriend and I was capable of so much more than that - there was a much more violent lens shining on women back then."

Despite the ups and downs, Sienna conceded that her life has "never been boring".

"I'm excited to buckle up and continue whatever journey comes my way - the highs, the lows and everything in-between," she smiled.

Sienna is currently in post-production on upcoming John Madden biography, Madden.

Directed by David O. Russell and featuring Nicolas Cage, the film is slated for release in November.