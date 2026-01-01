Michael Imperioli added to Empire City ensemble

Michael Imperioli, Danny Huston, Paul Ben-Victor and Evan Handler have joined Gerard Butler in the cast of action-thriller Empire City.

The movie – which has wrapped production in Australia – is directed by Michael Matthews from a screenplay by Brian Tucker and S. Craig Zahler.

A synopsis for Empire City reads: "When a hostage crisis erupts inside New York's landmark Clybourn Building, former Navy SEAL turned firefighter Rhett (Butler), his squad, and his NYPD wife Dani (Hayley Atwell) must fight and navigate their way through the building to rescue the captives."

Imperioli will play the role of Mayor Holloway, "who serves as the highest political authority responding to the hostage crisis at the Clybourn Building, fighting to maintain power while the city burns around him".

Huston portrays Charles Clybourn, "the calculating heir to the Clybourn real estate fortune whose personal ambitions hide a devastating secret behind the night's terror".

Ben-Victor will take on the part of Commissioner Lance Davies, "the NYPD's top brass who finds himself navigating treacherous waters as the crisis unfolds and loyalties are tested".

Handler plays Chief Bagley, the "Intel Chief whose analytical approach to the crisis becomes crucial as layers of conspiracy are peeled back".

Omari Hardwick will star as Hawkins, the movie's villain, whilst previously announced supporting cast members include Mel Jarnson, Tre Hale, Michael Beach, Dominic Bogart, Stephen Murphy, Jack DiFalco and Kaiwi Lyman.

Imperioli is best known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in the HBO mafia series The Sopranos and he is amazed that the show still appeals to viewers nearly 20 years after it ended.

The 59-year-old star told The Observer: "Most series never have that kind of life. I started to notice it around 2019, the 20th anniversary of the first episode.

"I was shooting in Central Park, this kid and his father were tourists from Scotland, and the dad said his kid was a fan. He was 19 and he had a tattoo of my character on his calf!

"I started becoming aware, particularly through Instagram, that this whole young generation had adopted the show.

"Now, every Halloween, I get all these Instagram tags from fans who dress up as Christopher and Adriana for Halloween. And they're all kids."

Michael explained that he doesn't find it a challenge to constantly revisit his past role in The Sopranos.

The White Lotus star added: "Listen, this business is very hard. To work in this business and make a living is pretty much miraculous, and to be known for some piece of work you did in this way is exceptional.

"If I hadn't had a career beyond The Sopranos, I don't know if I'd be so enthused about the stuff I do – like the podcast and the live podcast and all that stuff."

Michael continued: "But I'm pretty satisfied with my career. So, I don't feel stuck in the past.

"Being known publicly has its own challenges; and it feels like I'm a lot more known than I was when the show was on. But you know, I'm not going to gain any sympathy talking about that; that's a luxury problem."