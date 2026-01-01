Model and actress Annabel Schofield dies

Supermodel and actress Annabel Schofield has died at the age of 62.

The Welsh-born beauty, who played Laurel Ellis in the popular '80s TV show Dallas, passed away on 28 February in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Schofield set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses last year after learning that cancer had spread to her brain.

In her last update on the page on 18 January, she told her fans that she was recovering from surgery to remove a large mass in her nasal cavity via her nostrils.

Two days later, Schofield gave her Instagram followers an update on her health, writing, "It was very exciting to finally get this done but I'm not out of the woods yet. I'm very wobbly and now waiting to find out if I need more chemo or radiation. I swear it never seems to end. Hopefully this week's MRI will reveal a nice clear image."

Schofield was born in 1963 in Llanelli, Wales. After moving to London, she launched her modelling career, appearing on the covers of hundreds of fashion magazines, including Vogue Germany and Italian Vogue, and starring in fashion and beauty campaigns for brands including Yves Saint Laurent, Versace, Rimmel, and Revlon.

The star was particularly known for starring in an advert for Bugle Boy Jeans in the late 1980s. In the promo, she said, "Excuse me, are those Bugle Boy jeans you're wearing?" while driving a sports car.

Amid her modelling career, Schofield relocated to Los Angeles and started acting. In addition to Dallas, in which she had a recurring role in the 11th season, she appeared in films including Solar Crisis, Dragonard, and Eye of the Widow.

She later moved behind the camera and had production roles on films such as The Brothers Grimm, Doom and City of Ember, and set up her own company, Bella Bene Productions, which made commercials and fashion projects.

In 2013, Schofield wrote a novel inspired by her time as a model and actress in the 1980s called The Cherry Alignment.

She is survived by her mother.