Hailey Bieber reveals pregnancy was 'surprise' due to septum in her uterus

Hailey Bieber has revealed her pregnancy with her son Jack was a "surprise" because she had a medical condition that put her at a higher risk of miscarriage.

During an appearance on the SHE MD podcast, the Rhode founder revealed that her gynaecologist Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, the podcast's co-host, advised her not to get pregnant because she had "a septum in (her) uterus".

"Dr. A kept saying, 'Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue,'" the 29-year-old explained. "'I don't really know. We've got to see. I might have to give you a small surgery for it. Not sure.' And I was like, 'Okay. Well, I'm not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we'll just cross that bridge when we get there.' And then I magically got pregnant."

The OBGYN remembered her reaction, adding, "And then she calls me, and she's like, 'I'm pregnant!' And I'm like, 'No!'"

She went on to explain that a uterine septum is a thin wall that grows within the cavity of the uterus, and Hailey's was "moderate" as it was 1-2 cm thick.

According to Dr. Aliabadi, "With moderate, you have a higher risk of miscarriage with the pregnancy. And so the risk for her was about maybe 25 to 40% risk of miscarriage. And a 10 to 20% risk of preterm delivery."

Hailey noted that her septum "luckily" expanded as her baby grew, and "everything was opening and doing what it needed to do".

Recalling the model's positive outlook, Dr. Aliabadi shared, "I never forget, as I was telling her, 'Well, these are the risks.' And she looked at me, she's like, 'You know what? I believe that everything's gonna work out fine.' Remember this? And I looked at her, and I'm like, 'I think so too.'"

Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024.