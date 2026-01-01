Liam Neeson's son Daniel Neeson undergoes heart surgery

Liam Neeson's son Daniel Neeson has undergone surgery for a congenital heart defect.

The 29-year-old revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that he was born with a bicuspid aortic valve (BAV), a condition where the aortic valve has two leaflets instead of three.

While Daniel has had his heart carefully monitored for years, after he began to experience "severe left ventricle dilation and aortic enlargement", the entrepreneur decided to seek "medical intervention".

"Some people with BAV are operated on later in life, but I drew the early-bird straw. Nothing is more empowering than understanding your health, staying on top of your game, and planning ahead. Health is about being proactive, not reactive," he captioned a slideshow of photos showing him in a hospital bed. "There's something surreal about realizing that one of your biggest challenges was quietly developing inside you your entire life. No dramatic warning. Just science, genetics, and timing."

Daniel went on to thank cardiac surgeon Dr. Leonard Girardi and the team at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for taking "remarkable" care of him.

He also credited his family and fiancée, Natalie Ackerman, for supporting him over the course of the surgery and recovery.

"The recovery trail is beautiful, patient, and rewarding. Always advocate for yourself and listen to your body. Everyone should have their hearts checked by a cardiologist, even if they don't have any known defects," he added. "Most importantly, surrender to the present moment. Don't live in fear. The universe has your back when you learn to dance with it."

Daniel is the younger son of Liam and his late wife, Natasha Richardson. The couple also shared son Micheál Richardson, 30.