David and Victoria Beckham wish estranged son Brooklyn happy birthday

David and Victoria Beckham have wished their estranged son Brooklyn Beckham a happy birthday amid the ongoing family feud.

The retired football star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday and posted a throwback photo of him and Victoria holding Brooklyn in a swimming pool as a young child.

He captioned the post, "27 Today... Happy Birthday Bust, we love you x," with an emotional eyes emoji and a white love heart.

David followed it up with a second throwback photo, a black-and-white image of him and Brooklyn as a boy. He added a similar caption: "Happy birthday Bust. Love you x," referring to his nickname for Brooklyn, Buster.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer also sent birthday wishes to her eldest child alongside the same swimming pool image, writing, "Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much," with a red heart emoji.

She then shared an old photo of herself with Brooklyn as a toddler, having fun in the garden, and echoed her initial sentiment: "Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much." She added six red heart emojis.

Their posts come more than a month after Brooklyn posted an explosive statement on Instagram in which he declared that he does "not want to reconcile" with his family amid reports of a rift.

In the statement, the photographer accused his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship" with his wife Nicola Peltz, and controlling him "for most of my life."

He also alleged that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola and "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone" at their 2022 wedding.

David and Victoria, who haven't responded to the allegations directly, are also parents to Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14.

Romeo acknowledged Brooklyn's birthday by posting a throwback photo of them wearing football kits on his Instagram Stories, but he did not comment.