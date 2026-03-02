Scary Movie 6 being released a week early

The sixth Scary Movie film is being released a week earlier than planned.

After the trailer dropped on Monday (02.03.26), 53-year-old Marlon Wayans - who wrote, produced and starred in the upcoming slasher from Miramax - revealed Paramount Pictures will release the parody horror on June 5 instead of June 12.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (03.03.26), Wayans - whose film was known as Scary Movie 6 until the trailer confirmed the official title drops the number - said: "We are currently in the edit for Scary Movie. I have some good news and some bad news.

"The bad news is, we’re no longer going to be releasing on June 12. The good news is due to the overwhelming response and the worldwide excitement, we are releasing a week earlier.

"That’s right, June 5th is the new date for Scary Movie! We’re starting off the summer with a bang and a laugh fest. So I’m really excited about coming early.”

The change of date means Scary Movie has dodged competition with Universal’s Disclosure Day from director Steven Spielberg, which comes out on June 12.

However, Scary Movie will still contend with the likes of Amazon MGM Studios’ action-sci-fi flick Masters of the Universe, and Warner Bros.' comedy-action film, Animal Friends.

The sixth film in the Scary Movie franchise - also written by Wayans' brothers Shawn and Keenen Ivory, as well as Rick Alvarez - sees the return of Anna Faris (Cindy Campbell) and Regina Hall (Brenda Meeks).

Shawn and Marlon are back as Ray and Shorty, with Jon Abrahams (Bobby Prinze), Lochlyn Munro (Greg Phillippe), Cheri Oteri (Gail Hailstorm), Dave Sheridan (Officer Doofy), Anthony Anderson (Mahalik), and Chris Elliott (Hanson) also making a comeback.

As per the trailer, Scary Movie looks to parody some recent big horror films, including M3GAN, The Substance and Terrifier 3.

The synopsis reads: "Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (“Ghostface”), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe.

"Marlon Wayans (“Shorty”), Shawn Wayans (“Ray”), Anna Faris (“Cindy”), and Regina Hall (“Brenda”) reunite in Scary Movie alongside returning favourites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final.

"Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. ?Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture."

Marlon recently said he is striving to "bring back laughter" with Scary Movie.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "What we're trying to do is bring back laughter. This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture."

Marlon has described the film as not just a reboot, but a "rebooquel", picking up 26 years after the original Scary Movie.

The comedy star explained: "This movie is multi-generational. It's a conversation comedically that is needed, that needs to be had from our generation down to Gen Alpha. And it's all inclusive."