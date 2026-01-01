Ocean's 11 prequel film loses director over 'creative differences'

Lee Isaac Chung has left the Ocean's 11 prequel over "creative differences".

The Twisters filmmaker - who rose to fame after helming semi-autobiographical movie Minari in 2020 - was set to helm the film wand was in development with star and producer Margot Robbie, but he has stepped away from the project.

As reported by Deadline, a Warner Bros spokesperson said: "This is an amicable split due to creative differences."

In a joint statement, Warner Bros and LuckyChap added: "Lee Isaac is a singular filmmaking talent whose vision and partnership have been invaluable to Warner Bros. and LuckyChap throughout this journey.

"Our experience with him has only deepened our enthusiasm to collaborate on future projects together.”

The studio is now searching for a new director, with a screenplay written by Carrie Solomon based on characters created by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but George Clooney previously teased details about the film which is tipped to star Bradley Cooper alongside Robbie.

Back in 2023, he told Uproxx: "They're gonna play my parents.

"They're all very gifted and talented, and they'll all figure it out. I get to go and watch as a fan."

Clooney has also previously spoken about the fifth film in the franchise, Ocean's 14, which will see him return alongside Julia Robert, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon and Don Cheadle.

He noted that they had "a really good script for another Ocean’s now", adding: "So we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script."

Asked at the time if the script was for a potential Ocean’s 14, Clooney replied: "Well … I don’t want to call it that … I mean, the idea is kind of like Going in Style."

Meanwhile, Roberts recently admitted she was "kind of surprised" after reading the script.

She told Variety in January: "Yes, I have seen a script.

"And I was kind of surprised, because I was like, 'Oh, what is the story going to be?'

"And it's good. I mean, we wouldn't do it if it's not good."