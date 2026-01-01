John Leguizamo to star in Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist adaptation

John Leguizamo has joined the cast of The Exorcist.

The 65-year-old actor has signed up to star in Mike Flanagan's new take on the horror classic and joins a star-studded ensemble that includes Scarlett Johansson, Jacobi Jupe, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane.

Flanagan has written the script and is producing the new movie – which will be released in March 2027 – that promises a "fresh and bold" take on the demonic possession story.

The feature will begin production next week and is not a remake nor a sequel but is set in The Exorcist universe.

Plot details are yet to be revealed, but it is known that Johansson is playing a mother and Jupe her son. Leguizamo could take on the role of an antagonist.

In a statement, Flanagan said: "The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honour to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe.

"Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favourite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting."

He added of his leading lady: "Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film."

The original Exorcist film - which was nominated for 10 Oscars - was based on the novel by William Peter Blatty and starred Linda Blair as a young girl battling demonic possession with priests being called in to help save her.

Before Flanagan signed on to take over The Exorcist franchise in May 2024, David Gordon Green was set to direct a new trilogy in the horror series, though he was let go after his 2023 flick The Exorcist: Believer was critically panned and only grossed $136.3 million at the box office.

The new film was meant to be set for a 2026 release, but Flanagan previously admitted there was "no way" it would meet that date because of work on his upcoming Carrie TV show.

The Doctor Sleep director wrote on Tumblr: "Production hasn’t started, we need to finish Carrie first. No way it’s coming out next March. Nothing to worry about though."

Flanagan previously detailed how he is keen to "add" something new to The Exorcist franchise and fought "very aggressively" to acquire the rights as he seeks to create "the scariest movie" he has ever made.

The 47-year-old filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter: "We aren't making this easy on ourselves. But I've always felt that there's no point in going into a franchise or into a property that monolithic unless there's something new you can bring.

"I chased The Exorcist very aggressively because I was convinced I had something I could add. This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise – something that honours what came before it but isn't built on nostalgia.

"I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I've ever made. I know expectations are high. No one's more intimidated than I am."