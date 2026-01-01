Paris Hilton joins cast of Christmas comedy Clashing Through the Snow

Paris Hilton has joined the cast of the upcoming festive comedy Clashing Through the Snow.

The socialite and entrepreneur will play a fictionalised version of herself in Amazon MGM Studios' holiday comedy, reports Deadline.

Hilton will appear alongside the film's core cast, which includes The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney, Scream 7 star Michelle Randolph and The White Lotus and You actor Lukas Gage.

Hilton's casting news comes shortly after Clashing Through the Snow went into production earlier this week.

Prime Video representatives announced the start of filming on social media by posting a photo of Briney and Randolph holding the clapperboard and added, "Christmas wish came true. Clashing Through the Snow, starring Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph, is now in production."

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the comedy is being billed as a Planes, Trains and Automobiles for today's generation.

John Hughes's 1987 road trip comedy starred Steve Martin and John Candy as two men who become reluctant travel companions and embark on a three-day journey of misadventures to get home in time for Thanksgiving after their flight is diverted.

Clashing Through the Snow will be directed by Upgraded filmmaker Carlson Young from a script by Daniel Mackey and Rebecca Ewing, who wrote the 2021 Netflix romantic comedy Love Hard.

Hilton has previously had acting roles in the likes of 2005's House of Wax, The O.C., Pledge This! and The Hottie & the Nottie, while she has played herself in projects such as Zoolander, The Bling Ring and Rainbow High.