Margot Robbie's Ocean's Eleven prequel loses director over 'creative differences'

Lee Isaac Chung has dropped out as the director of Margot Robbie's Ocean's Eleven prequel due to "creative differences".

The Twisters director had been developing another instalment in the famed heist franchise with his leading lady Robbie, who is also producing the film via her LuckyChap banner. However, they have now parted ways after failing to align creatively.

A spokesperson for the studio Warner Bros. said in a statement to multiple outlets, "This is an amicable split due to creative differences."

In a joint statement, reps for Warner Bros. and LuckyChap heaped praise on the Minari director, saying, "Lee Isaac is a singular filmmaking talent whose vision and partnership have been invaluable to Warner Bros. and LuckyChap throughout this journey. Our experience with him has only deepened our enthusiasm to collaborate on future projects together."

Chung is the second filmmaker to exit the prequel project, following Austin Powers and Meet the Parents director Jay Roach's departure in July 2025.

Carrie Solomon is writing the script for the movie, which is rumoured to co-star Bradley Cooper.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the story will likely be set before the events of Steven Soderbergh's 2001 heist comedy Ocean's Eleven, a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack film.

The successful movie, starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, spawned two sequels as well as a female-fronted Ocean's Eight reboot with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

In addition to Robbie's prequel, a sequel starring most of the original Ocean's cast is also in the works. Clooney revealed to E! News last year that they had "a great script" and were hoping to film it in 2026.

However, Warner Bros. is in the process of being sold to Paramount Skydance, meaning the fate of its upcoming film slate is uncertain.