Teddi Mellencamp hospitalised with rare condition amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp was recently hospitalised after waking up with "sores all over (her) body".

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed to her podcast host Tamra Judge on this week's episode of their Two T's in a Pod show that she recently spent a few days in the hospital.

"I thought I had the flu. And then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in, like, this terrible rash - like, you can't even say it's a rash because it's almost like sores all over my entire body," the 44-year-old recalled.

Mellencamp, who is battling stage four cancer, went to urgent care and the doctor instructed her to go to the emergency room. By the time she finally received treatment, the TV personality had sores that "hurt" and "burned".

"It was around my eyes a little bit, but it was everywhere, and then I couldn't swallow," she added.

Mellencamp discovered that she had developed a skin condition called Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) as a reaction to a new medication. According to the NHS, it is a rare but serious skin reaction that's usually caused by taking certain medicines.

The star was given steroid injections and antibiotics, and her symptoms began to improve after a few days. She was discharged from the hospital in time for her daughter Dove's sixth birthday on 25 February.

"The reason they were like, 'You have to stay in (the hospital)' is because they can start to get better and then shift right back up," she explained.

Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage two melanoma - a form of skin cancer - in 2022. Last year, she revealed that her cancer had advanced to stage four and metastasised to her lungs and brain.

In October, doctors found "no trace of cancer", however, she is "not considered in remission" and is being treated with ongoing immunotherapy for the disease.

In addition to Dove, Mellencamp shares two more children with her ex-husband Edwin Arroyave.