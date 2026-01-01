Jamie Lee Curtis claims The Bear will conclude with upcoming fifth season

Jamie Lee Curtis has claimed The Bear will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season.

The Halloween actress, who plays lead character Carmy Berzatto's estranged mother Donna in the show, sparked speculation about the show's future on 17 February when she shared a photo of herself on the set with co-star Abby Elliott on Instagram and wrote that they "finished strong".

Curtis was asked about her post in an interview with Access Hollywood this week, and she reiterated that the show is ending.

A reporter said to Curtis, "People think you were confirming the show is ending," and she replied, "But everybody's confirmed the show is ending. I don't understand why that's such a (big deal). Unless I'm gonna get a call from all the people saying, 'You just told (everyone),' I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show."

She added, "If it isn't, then I've completely blown it."

The team behind The Bear, which stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Mass-Bachrach, has yet to officially confirm the news.

Curtis set tongues wagging last month with her Instagram caption, which accompanied a picture of her and Elliott cosying up on a sofa.

"FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear, @lilcutieforever," she wrote, tagging Elliott, who plays her daughter Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto.

The comedy-drama debuted in 2022 and most recently aired its fourth season in June last year. The fifth and potentially final season is expected to premiere later this year.

Curtis, who won the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for her performance in 2024, is currently promoting her new TV show Scarpetta, which debuts on Prime Video on 11 March.