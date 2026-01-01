Khloé Kardashian 'contemplating' having third child 'on her own'

Khloé Kardashian is "contemplating" expanding her family.

During the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on Wednesday, the reality TV star answered a series of questions submitted by fans.

One follower asked Khloé whether she would "want to have more kids" if she "met (her) soulmate this year".

"Never say never. For me, I would want to be married and have kids that way," the 41-year-old replied. "Or I have thought... maybe I do have a few more embryos in the freezer and - I don't think I have the energy for another baby, but I do think girls need sisters."

Khloé shares daughter True, seven, and three-year-old son Tatum with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

And the entrepreneur - who is currently single - confessed that she sometimes thinks about having another baby without a partner.

"I have been contemplating, do I just do this? Do it on my own. But I don't know if, emotionally, I can handle this," she reflected. "It's just been a thought. I've just been thinking about it. I would put the baby in a surrogate and I think I would have a very different experience because I would be along for that surrogate journey, as opposed to all the trauma that surrounded Tatum."

Elsewhere in the Q&A session, Khloé confirmed she is still "co-founder and owner" of the fashion brand Good American following speculation about her current role at the company.

"At first, I think you really want to help build the brand as much as you can, and we've definitely done that," The Kardashians star added. "But Good American is doing so well, and Good American is strong enough and stable enough to sustain on its own... But I am still very much co-founder and owner of the brand."