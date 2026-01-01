Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunite on Broadway

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton, best known for playing Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy in the beloved film series, have reunited on Broadway.

The British actors are both currently starring in separate Broadway productions and, according to a post shared by Felton on Thursday, have shown support for each other by visiting each other's shows.

In the post, Felton shared a series of photos from the set of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, showing him and Radcliffe hugging and posing with their arms affectionately around each other.

The caption read, "Broomsticks to Broadway."

The post also included a throwback snap of the duo dressed as their Harry Potter characters and a photo of Felton standing outside the Hudson Theatre in New York, where Radcliffe is currently starring in Every Brilliant Thing.

The former co-stars first played rivals Harry and Draco in 2001's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and went on to act alongside each other in the seven Harry Potter films that followed.

Felton reprised his role as Draco in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in November 2025. His run will end on 10 May. He is the first actor from the franchise to reprise their role on stage, with the show also marking his Broadway debut.

In an interview after his casting was revealed, Felton described the opportunity to reprise the role as "one of the greatest honours of my life".

Meanwhile, Every Brilliant Thing is a one-man show in which Radcliffe plays a nameless protagonist who makes a list of reasons to keep living after his mother tried to commit suicide when he was seven years old.

Every Brilliant Thing opens on 12 march for a limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24.