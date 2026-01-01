Rachel Zegler and Tom Hiddleston nominated for 2026 Olivier Awards

- NEWS
Rachel Zegler, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett are among the nominees for the 2026 Olivier Awards.
The Snow White star has been nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Argentina's former First Lady Eva Perón in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's famed production Evita, which enjoyed a successful run at London's Palladium last year.
Reacting to the news on Instagram, Zegler posted a photo of herself looking emotional during one of her Evita curtain calls and wrote, "Olivier nominated!!!!!!!???????"
She also shared Instagram Stories of fans and friends congratulating her on her first Olivier nomination, and a screengrab of her celebrating the nominations with her Evita team via FaceTime.
Evita received five nominations overall, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actor in a Musical for Diego Andres Rodriguez.
Paddington the Musical and Into the Woods lead this year's nominees with 11 each, followed by All My Sons, Stereophonic and Kenrex with six.
Other notable nominees include Blanchett, Rosamund Pike and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who are up for Best Actress for their performances in The Seagull, Inter Alia and All My Sons, respectively.
Over in Best Actor, key nominees include Hiddleston for Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, which he is preparing to take to Broadway, Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar and Bryan Cranston for All My Sons, respectively. Hayes already has a Tony Award under his belt for the Broadway run of Good Night, Oscar.
The 2026 Olivier Awards will be hosted by Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed at London's Royal Albert Hall on 12 April.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Best New Musical
Here We Are
Paddington The Musical
Shucked, book by Robert Horn
The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry
Best Musical Revival
American Psycho
Evita
Into The Woods
The Producers
Best New Play
1536
Inter Alia
Kenrex
Punch
Best Revival
All My Sons
Arcadia
Much Ado About Nothing
The Seagull
Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play
The Comedy About Spies
Every Brilliant Thing
Oh, Mary!
Paranormal Activity
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett - The Seagull
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - All My Sons
Julia McDermott - Weather Girl
Rosamund Pike - Inter Alia at National Theatre
Rosie Sheehy - Guess How Much I Love You?
Best Actor
Bryan Cranston - All My Sons
Sean Hayes - Good Night, Oscar
Tom Hiddleston - Much Ado About Nothing
Jack Holden - Kenrex
David Shields - Punch
Best Actor in a Musical
Marc Antolin - The Producers
James Hameed and Arti Shah - Paddington The Musical
Andy Nyman - The Producers
Jamie Parker - Into The Woods
Diego Andres Rodriguez - Evita
Best Actress in a Musical
Katie Brayben - Into The Woods
Danielle Fiamanya and Georgina Onuorah - Brigadoon
Jane Krakowski - Here We Are
Jenna Russell - The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry
Rachel Zegler - Evita
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Isis Hainsworth - Arcadia
Julie Hesmondhalgh - Punch
Lucy Karczewski - Stereophonic
Hayley Squires - All My Sons
Sophie Thompson - When We Are Married
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Hammed Animashaun - Dealer's Choice
Paapa Essiedu - All My Sons
Zachary Hart - The Seagull
Zachary Hart - Stereophonic
Giles Terera - Oh, Mary!
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Trevor Ashley - The Producers
Corbin Bleu - The Great Gatsby - A New Musical
Tom Edden - Paddington The Musical
Jo Foster - Into The Woods
Oliver Savile - Into The Woods
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Tracie Bennett - Here We Are
Amy Booth-Steel - Paddington The Musical
Kate Fleetwood - Into The Woods
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - Paddington The Musical
Georgina Onuorah - Shucked