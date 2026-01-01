Rachel Zegler and Tom Hiddleston nominated for 2026 Olivier Awards

Rachel Zegler, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett are among the nominees for the 2026 Olivier Awards.

The Snow White star has been nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Argentina's former First Lady Eva Perón in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's famed production Evita, which enjoyed a successful run at London's Palladium last year.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Zegler posted a photo of herself looking emotional during one of her Evita curtain calls and wrote, "Olivier nominated!!!!!!!???????"

She also shared Instagram Stories of fans and friends congratulating her on her first Olivier nomination, and a screengrab of her celebrating the nominations with her Evita team via FaceTime.

Evita received five nominations overall, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actor in a Musical for Diego Andres Rodriguez.

Paddington the Musical and Into the Woods lead this year's nominees with 11 each, followed by All My Sons, Stereophonic and Kenrex with six.

Other notable nominees include Blanchett, Rosamund Pike and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who are up for Best Actress for their performances in The Seagull, Inter Alia and All My Sons, respectively.

Over in Best Actor, key nominees include Hiddleston for Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, which he is preparing to take to Broadway, Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar and Bryan Cranston for All My Sons, respectively. Hayes already has a Tony Award under his belt for the Broadway run of Good Night, Oscar.

The 2026 Olivier Awards will be hosted by Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed at London's Royal Albert Hall on 12 April.

Here is the main list of nominees:

Best New Musical

Here We Are

Paddington The Musical

Shucked, book by Robert Horn

The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry

Best Musical Revival

American Psycho

Evita

Into The Woods

The Producers

Best New Play

1536

Inter Alia

Kenrex

Punch

Best Revival

All My Sons

Arcadia

Much Ado About Nothing

The Seagull

Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

The Comedy About Spies

Every Brilliant Thing

Oh, Mary!

Paranormal Activity

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett - The Seagull

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - All My Sons

Julia McDermott - Weather Girl

Rosamund Pike - Inter Alia at National Theatre

Rosie Sheehy - Guess How Much I Love You?

Best Actor

Bryan Cranston - All My Sons

Sean Hayes - Good Night, Oscar

Tom Hiddleston - Much Ado About Nothing

Jack Holden - Kenrex

David Shields - Punch

Best Actor in a Musical

Marc Antolin - The Producers

James Hameed and Arti Shah - Paddington The Musical

Andy Nyman - The Producers

Jamie Parker - Into The Woods

Diego Andres Rodriguez - Evita

Best Actress in a Musical

Katie Brayben - Into The Woods

Danielle Fiamanya and Georgina Onuorah - Brigadoon

Jane Krakowski - Here We Are

Jenna Russell - The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry

Rachel Zegler - Evita

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Isis Hainsworth - Arcadia

Julie Hesmondhalgh - Punch

Lucy Karczewski - Stereophonic

Hayley Squires - All My Sons

Sophie Thompson - When We Are Married

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Hammed Animashaun - Dealer's Choice

Paapa Essiedu - All My Sons

Zachary Hart - The Seagull

Zachary Hart - Stereophonic

Giles Terera - Oh, Mary!

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Trevor Ashley - The Producers

Corbin Bleu - The Great Gatsby - A New Musical

Tom Edden - Paddington The Musical

Jo Foster - Into The Woods

Oliver Savile - Into The Woods

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Tracie Bennett - Here We Are

Amy Booth-Steel - Paddington The Musical

Kate Fleetwood - Into The Woods

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - Paddington The Musical

Georgina Onuorah - Shucked