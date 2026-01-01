Cynthia Erivo calms down agitated fan outside Dracula stage door

Cynthia Erivo has been praised after calming an angry fan outside the stage door of her stage production of Dracula.

The Wicked star has been commended after a clip circulated online showing her de-escalating a heated moment with a fan following a performance of her one-woman show in London, which opened on 17 February.

According to footage shared on social media, Erivo had been interacting with fans outside the theatre when a visibly irritated man began repeatedly claiming he had been attacked and "pushed to the ground".

The man could be heard shouting in the crowd, while fellow audience members appeared confused by his statements.

Responding calmly, Erivo addressed the man directly.

"Baby, what's your name?" she asked in a gentle tone, prompting the man to further claim that he had been "taken to the floor".

Remaining composed, Erivo replied, "I'm so sorry that happened."

The individual told the Harriet actress that it was his alleged attacker that should apologise, however, she continued to reassure him.

Encouraging him to stay calm, Erivo told the man that it was "alright" and to take "deep breaths", while he explained he had been upset by the incident and was not usually an angry person.

As the actress continued speaking with him, he appeared to relax.

After clips of the encounter were shared online, the British star was praised for her kindness towards the man.

"She's actually got a heart of gold," one social media user wrote on TikTok, while another commented, "She'd be an excellent hostage negotiator."

Erivo has dealt with unusual situations at public events before. During the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore in November, she stepped in when a man jumped a barrier and grabbed her co-star Ariana Grande. She immediately separated Grande from the man by stepping between them.

Dracula is playing at the Noel Coward Theatre until 30 May.