Jacob Elordi stuns fan with surprise gift at airport

Jacob Elordi has stunned one of his fans with a surprise gift at an airport.

The Wuthering Heights star handed his fellow plane passenger a personalised present after they landed - a copy of Wuthering Heights from the airport bookshop, signed as his character from the movie.

Currently nominated for his first Oscar for his work on Frankenstein, Jacob, 28, wrote, "Dear Patricia! I hope the sun comes out for you today. Love, Heathcliff" inside the book's front cover.

Australian fan Patricia Albassi shared the story of her unexpected celebrity encounter via a TikTok post captioned, "So just randomly met Jacob Elordi," adding a "melting face" emoji to emphasise her disbelief.

After asking the star if he would take a selfie with her, Patricia was shocked when Jacob, 28, asked her to wait for a few moments after the plane arrived at its destination.

"He went into the shop and asked to give him 2 minutes," she told one follower in the post's comments, "came back and bought it and signed it".

"I remember I was having a bad day," Patricia told Australian website, Honey.

"I was on my phone before the flight took off and then I just saw him, it didn't click at first because it was just a normal flight. But I was like, 'Is he Jacob Elordi?'

"Then he put his carry-on in the overhead locker and I was like, 'Oh my god, that is Jacob Elordi!'".

After dithering briefly about whether she should approach the star, Patricia mustered up enough courage to talk to him.

"I was like, 'Look, I've had a really bad day and I've been trying to figure out what to say this whole flight but I'm sorry to bother you, I just want to say hi,'" she recalled.