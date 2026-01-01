Tori Spelling recalls failed date with Freddie Prinze Jr

Tori Spelling has recalled going on a failed date with Freddie Prinze Jr.

The pair's first and only date was "ruined" by her "stoned" friends, Tori revealed on her misSPELLING podcast this week.

Tori, now 52, explained that when she and Freddie, now 49, co-starred as young lovers in the 1997 dark comedy, House of Yes, their on-screen romance spilled over into real life.

"It was supposed to be this very innocent relationship on camera, and it kind of was off camera and he and I actually developed a thing for each other," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said.

"We went on one date, and to this day - I mean, it wasn't meant to be. My friends ruined it."

When Freddie arrived to collect her for their outing, she said, her roommate and friends were smoking marijuana, which was illegal in California at the time.

"I was like, 'You guys, I have a date. Take this serious! He's gonna smell this, he's gonna think it's me. It's not me.' And they were just like, 'We'll be good, we'll be good,'" Tori recalled.

"And I was like, 'Well, it's too late now, you're all stoned and you're sitting on my couch!'... so he came up to pick me up to go to a movie at Universal City."

Sadly, Tori shared, her friends' behaviour cast a dampener on the romance.

"He came up, and my friends were so weird, and they were so embarrassing," she said. "So that was it, but we stayed friends-ish."

Freddie went on to marry his I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, with whom he shares daughter Charlotte Grace, 15, and son Rocky James, 12.

Tori divorced ex-husband Dean McDermott, with whom she shares Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8, in November after 17 years of marriage.