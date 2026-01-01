Young Miko and Katseye take top honours at GLAAD Media Awards 2026

Both music awards at the annual GLAAD Media Awards went to young women artists.

Young Miko won Outstanding Music Artist, beating household names Lady Gaga and Elton John; while Katseye won Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist.

On TV, Heated Rivalry won Outstanding New TV Series. Connor Storrie, Robbie GK and other cast members accepted the award.

"To me it's still a surprise," Robbie GK confessed. "Every day I learn of another group of people that I had no idea watched the show, and that's such a fulfilling feeling."

Stranger Things won Outstanding Drama Series, while Palm Royale scooped Outstanding Comedy Series.

On the film front, Kiss of the Spider Woman starring Jennifer Lopez earned the Outstanding Wide Theatrical release gong.

The GLAAD Media Awards are the world's most high-profile LGBTQ awards, covering film, TV, music, theatre, journalism and advertising.

This year's 37th Awards were hosted in Los Angeles by Mean Girls alum Jonathan Bennett, with a live performance by Demi Lovato.

Quinta Brunson received the Vanguard Award, which honours allies who advance LGBTQ acceptance in media, for her scripting of gay teacher Jacob Hill in Abbott Elementary. Past recipients of the award include Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and Cher.

Here's a highlight list of the winners.

Outstanding Music Artist: Young Miko

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Katseye

Outstanding Film - Wide Theatrical Release: Kiss of the Spider Woman

Outstanding Film - Limited Theatrical Release: A Nice Indian Boy / Plainclothes

Outstanding Film - Streaming or TV: Queen of Coal

Outstanding Documentary: Come See Me in the Good Light

Outstanding New TV Series: Heated Rivalry

Outstanding Comedy Series: Palm Royale

Outstanding Drama Series: Stranger Things

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Wayward

Outstanding Reality Program: Southern Hospitality

Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Traitors