Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

Daisy Edgar-Jones is to star in Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.

The Normal People actress is said by Deadline to be in final negotiations to star in Paramount's upcoming adapatation of Gabrielle Zevin's best-selling novel of the same name, which will be directed and written by Sian Heder, based on drafts written by Mark Bomback and the author herself.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is a modern love story set amongst the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s and follows two friends who first meet as children but reunite in adulthood to create video games, where they find the intimacy in digital storytelling that has been missing from their real lives.

Further casting information has yet to be announced.

Daisy has starred in movies such as Twisters and On Swift Horses in recent times and previously explained that she wants every part that she plays to have "layers" within it.

She told ELLE: "You want to find characters with agency. It’s great that more and more stories are being made with women front and center. It’s also an interesting thing, being a woman in your 20s, wanting to find characters who are not always ingenues.

"I want every character I play to be complicated and deep and have layers to them, because that’s what it is to be human. Like with Kate in Twisters, I know there was a big uproar that there wasn’t a kiss at the end. But she went on a journey in that film that was bigger than a romantic journey."

Daisy came to prominence with her role opposite Paul Mescal in the acclaimed TV drama Normal People in 2020 but admits that she is keen to discuss other projects now.

She said: "It isn’t that I’m bored of talking about it, because I am so proud of it, I want to find something that connects like that again. I still can’t comprehend how widely it reached. Five years on, I’m older now, and I’m keen to talk about other things, too."

Daisy has worked with actors like Jacob Elordi and Glen Powell so far during her Hollywood career but is concerned about having to perform with someone who has an "ego".

The Where the Crawdads Sing star said: "I have worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends. And I’m lucky that every actor has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it! Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry."