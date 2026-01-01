Callie Cooke starring alongside Keanu Reeves in new action film

Callie Cooke has been cast opposite Keanu Reeves in Warner Bros. untitled new action movie.

The F1 actress has boarded the cast of the water-centric flick that is being directed by Tim Miller and is shooting in the Dominican Republic for sea-set sequences before moving to the UK.

Nicholas Duvernay, Steven Waddington, Abraham Popoola, Bobby Holland Hanton and Anastasia Safonov have also joined the ensemble for the feature that started production this week.

The story sees a smuggler (Reeves) trapped in a time loop after a deadly double-cross while on a job in the Caribbean Sea – resulting in him being surrounded by bodies, hostile mercenaries and blood-thirsty sharks.

Cooke plays the female lead, a scientist, with the other cast members playing characters ranging from shipmates to mercenaries.

Ian Shorr has written the script for the movie – which is scheduled for release in August 2027 – with Matthew Vaughn, Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett and John Zaozirny serving as producers.

Callie played pit crew member Jodie in F1 and had a wonderful experience making the blockbuster alongside stars such as Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem.

The 32-year-old star told Wonderland magazine: "They were all such beautiful people. I cannot stress enough what a positive, wonderful experience I had on that set. There wasn't a single bit of ego in that room. They really all set the bar for how the workplace should be. Every day was pretty magical but race days were particularly special – our nerves really brought us together."

The Doctor Who actress hopes that her presence in the film encourages more girls to get involved in F1.

Callie said: "Jodie is the only mechanic in the pit crew. She goes on a real journey through the film as we see her learn to cope with her anxieties and stresses of being a woman working in a very male-dominated world.

"I loved learning about the world of Formula One and being mentored by some of the most unbelievable women that work in it. Ruth Bascombe and Bernie Collins were my mentors and they are so badass. It was a real honour to represent some of the real women in this sport.

"If I can inspire one girl to get involved in Formula One then that's just so special to me."

Callie explained how all of the F1 teams were accommodating with their time as the movie – which was produced by seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and proved successful when it was released last summer – was being made.

She said: "We spent so much time on track at times we forgot we weren't the real deal. The teams were so generous with their time to us. Every spare hour we had we would spend in other teams' garages watching them work and learning about the job.

"Also having Lewis Hamilton as a boss is pretty handy when you need it to be."