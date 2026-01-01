Cruz Beckham hopes to reconcile with brother Brooklyn Beckham amid family feud

Cruz Beckham hopes to reconcile with his oldest brother Brooklyn Beckham one day.

The 21-year-old singer was approached by reporters while out in Paris with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel on Thursday and asked if he had a message for Brooklyn amid the bitter family feud.

According to video footage published by TMZ and HELLO!, Cruz looked directly at the camera and said, "Happy birthday," referring to Brooklyn's 27th birthday on Wednesday.

Cruz ignored further questions about his estrangement from his brother, including whether they had spoken recently, however, he expressed hope that they would reconcile in the future.

The reporter asked Cruz, "Any chance you guys will repair the relationship? Are you hopeful for that?"

He simply replied, "I hope so."

Despite the ongoing rift, Cruz extended an olive branch to Brooklyn on his birthday. He shared a photo of a young Brooklyn holding him as a baby via his Instagram Stories and wrote, "I love you."

Their parents, David and Victoria Beckham, also marked Brooklyn's birthday on Instagram by sharing photos from his childhood.

"Happy Birthday Bust," the retired football star wrote, referring to his nickname for Brooklyn. "Love you x."

Meanwhile, Victoria wrote alongside an old snap, "Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much."

The hot sauce entrepreneur did not acknowledge his family's Instagram posts. He celebrated his birthday with his wife, Nicola Peltz, who posted a video of Brooklyn blowing out candles on a tray of doughnuts that spelt out "happy birthday Brooklyn".

"Happy birthday baby," she captioned the post. "I hope all your dreams and wishes come true! you light up every room you walk into and anyone who knows you loves you... you're the most special human and i love being your wife. i love you i love you i love you."

She later posted snaps from his birthday bash and thanked everyone who attended.

The birthday celebrations come more than a month after Brooklyn posted an explosive statement on Instagram in which he declared that he does "not want to reconcile" with his family.

In the statement, the photographer accused his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship" with Nicola, and controlling him "for most of my life."

David and Victoria, who haven't responded to the allegations directly, are also parents to Romeo, 23, and Harper, 14.