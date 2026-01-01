Josh Duhamel to be father-of-three

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari are expanding their family.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the model announced that she is expecting her and the Ransom Canyon actor's second child together.

Audra posted four photos in which she showcased her growing baby bump, and in the accompanying caption, revealed she is having a baby girl.

"Adding a little girl to our story... We can't wait to meet you," the 32-year-old wrote.

In a follow-up Instagram Stories post, Audra added, "Baby girl. My heart could explode."

The couple were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations, Audra! I had a feeling," one friend commented, while celebrity make-up artist Denika Bedrossian posted: "CONGRATULATIONS."

Josh and Audra wed in 2022 and welcomed a son named Shepherd in January 2024.

The Transformers star is also father to son Axl, 12, from his marriage to ex-wife Fergie.

And though Josh has not yet publicly commented on the happy news, during an interview for People last August, the London Calling actor indicated that he and his wife wanted another child.

"I just love being a dad. I love every single milestone... (Audra's) a great role model, and hopefully we have another one. Hopefully a girl, maybe another boy. We'll see," the 53-year-old smiled at the time.