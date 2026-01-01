Ryan Gosling surprises Eva Mendes with birthday serenade amid rare TV appearance

Ryan Gosling surprised Eva Mendes with a birthday serenade amid a rare TV appearance on Thursday night.

Towards the end of an interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Canadian actor halted the conversation and asked the audience if they would sing Happy Birthday to the Hitch actress, who was turning 52 that day.

After a producer went and found an unassuming Eva backstage, Ryan joked to the crowd: "Here's the thing, you might find me in the Hudson River tomorrow."

As the 45-year-old took Eva's hand and they entered the stage, host Jimmy declared, "This is your birthday!"

A marching band then played Happy Birthday for the star and held up a banner that read, "Happy Birthday, Eva!"

At the conclusion of the performance, Eva planted a kiss on Ryan's cheek as confetti fell around them.

The sweet moment comes over a decade after the pair made their red carpet debut at the New York City premiere of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2013.

They have never made a public appearance together since.

Ryan and Eva, who sometimes refer to each other as husband and wife, have never confirmed if they ever tied the knot.

The couple shares two daughters: Esmeralda, 11, and nine-year-old Amada.

Meanwhile, Ryan is currently promoting his new movie, Project Hail Mary.

The sci-fi adventure film is set to hit theatres from 20 March.