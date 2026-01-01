Daryl Hannah denounces portrayal of her in Ryan Murphy's Love Story TV show

Daryl Hannah has criticised her portrayal in Ryan Murphy's new TV series, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

The Kill Bill actress has spoken out in a scathing essay for The New York Times, taking aim at the limited series that dramatises the romance and deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr. and publicist Carolyn Bessette.

In the series, Dree Hemingway portrays Hannah, who is shown to have had an on-and-off relationship with JFK Jr. before he became involved with Bessette.

In her essay, published on Friday, Hannah, who dated JFK Jr. for over five years, described the portrayal as "not even remotely accurate".

"The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John," she wrote. "The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue."

Hannah explained that, while she usually avoids engaging with "distortion", she claimed that the series heavily misrepresented her.

"But a recent tragedy-exploiting television series about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette features a character using my name and presents her as me," the actress penned. "The choice to present her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident."

The 65-year-old disputed several scenes in the series, including one depicting her taking drugs.

"I have never used cocaine in my life or hosted cocaine-fueled parties," she insisted. "I have never pressured anyone into marriage. I have never desecrated any family heirloom or intruded upon anyone's private memorial."

She also denied planting "any story" in the press and clarified that she "never compared Jacqueline Onassis' death to a dog's".

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, starring Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly, is available to stream on Disney+.