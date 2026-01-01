Priyanka Jonas: Streaming platforms have changed Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra thinks streaming platforms have opened doors for performers around the world.

The 43-year-old actress — who broke into Hollywood via ABC's Quantico in 2015 — is thrilled that the industry is becoming more accessible to international talent.

Priyanka told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love the fact that actors from different parts of the world get the ability to work in the elusive Hollywood, which is a small and exclusive club. Global entertainment actually looking like it's from the globe — versus people that Hollywood makes look like a certain community — is such a win."

The Citadel star added that she sees no conflict between streaming and traditional cinema.

She explained: "I would like to live in the positivity of that — versus perpetuate the debate between streaming and theatrical. I don't think they're mutually exclusive."

The Baywatch actress is set to make her long-awaited return to Indian cinema in Varanasi, director S.S. Rajamouli's highly anticipated follow-up to his 2022 global sensation RRR.

The time-bending sci-fi epic centres on an asteroid hurtling toward the northern Indian city of Varanasi, with the story spanning multiple continents and time periods.

She said: "It's going to be one of India's most ambitious movies when it comes out. It's going to be a spectacle. We not only travel different continents in the movie, we travel time in the film as well."

The actress — who is married to singer Nick Jonas — also revealed she faces an added personal "challenge" on the project, as the film requires her to speak Telugu, a language she does not know.

She reflected: "That's an added layer of a challenge, and I hope I'll be able to do justice to the language. But it's a wonderful part, he's an amazing filmmaker and my co-actors are legends. What's not to love?"

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously claimed that she fought against "preconceived" ideas when she first arrived in Hollywood.

The actress achieved huge success in the Indian film industry before she made the move to America, and Priyanka admitted that it wasn't an easy transition.

She told Variety: "People would be like, ‘Oh, you speak English well'. There was a preconceived notion of me whenever I went in for a meeting before I walked into the room."

Priyanka moved to Los Angeles in 2013, and she admits that the transition was "terrifying".

The actress was financially secure in India, but she opted to "blow it up" in search of a new life in America.

She said: "To restart your career in your 30s is terrifying. I was secure. I was doing well financially. I was established. And I chose to blow it up."