Kate Hudson's family celebrate her Oscars nomination

Kate Hudson's family have been thrilled by her Oscar nomination.

The 46-year-old star is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Song Sung Blue, 25 years after her first nomination for Almost Famous, but Kate admits that the milestone feels entirely different second time around.

Kate told Extra: "I've had two decades of career and friendships and successes and failures along the way, so to be here now feels very different than it did."

The Almost Famous star described the past few weeks as a "really fun, celebratory time" for her whole family — including mother Goldie Hawn.

She explained: "My whole family is just so excited — it's from my brothers to my mom and my dad. I think their relationship to really understanding what this feels like is something that they can feel differently, and that we can share a little bit differently than if you don't know what goes into all of this."

Kate also revealed she would be open to starring alongside her mother in the right project.

She said: "My mom and I would definitely do something together if it was the right thing."

The actress — who shows off her singing in Song Sung Blue — added that she is already hard at work on new music.

Kate shared: "I'm writing a ton of different things and I'm writing with a lot of different people, which has been really fun."

Meanwhile, Goldie recently claimed that Kate has inherited her acting talents.

The film star is the daughter of singer Bill Hudson and Goldie, and the 80-year-old actress is convinced that Kate has good acting genes.

Goldie — who has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983 — explained to People: "It's instinct. It isn't learning. We all live together. We're a family together. And we have genetics that are very similar.

"All of us, we see somebody in here and I look at Ryder and I see Oliver, [Hudson's sons] and the kids. But I don't think that there's ... We learn by example. We don't learn by oration, rhetoric, none of that."

Goldie thinks Kate was fortunate to grow up in a household with two Hollywood stars.

She said: "Katie's obviously come from two people who make movies, and with that, you see how we behaved."

Kate thinks she's benefited from being surrounded by film stars, too.

The actress explained: "I think it's also more about the set experience for me as a kid growing up than it is maybe about ... Because we never got to work together. And I think I've learned the most from people that I'm actually studying with and working with."