Michelle Randolph reacts to Landman scene being praised by conservative press

Michelle Randolph has responded after one of her scenes from Landman drew praise from conservative commentators.

The actress, best known for playing Ainsley Norris in the drama series, shared her thoughts on personally receiving praise from some members of the conservative press for Ainsley questioning her cheer camp roommate Paigyn's use of they/them pronouns in season two.

When asked if the response made her uncomfortable, the 1923 star insisted that she was simply doing her job.

"I'm an actor, you know? I was just doing my job on that day. I didn't know what to do with the reaction of it," she said in an interview with Bustle. "Those are the moments I try not to be online."

In the season finale, released in February, Ainsley changes her stance and recommits to sharing a room with Paigyn after defending them from a group of bullies.

Elsewhere in the interview, Randolph was asked about rumours she is dating fellow actor Glen Powell after they were photographed together, prompting her to explain that she prefers to keep her work life and private life "separate".

The Scream 7 actress praised the Twisters star as a "wonderful actor" before adding, "I understand that my job is something public, and I've chosen that... but I just think for my peace of mind, I just try to keep those things as separate as possible. And it's hard, but it's important to me."

Randolph recently made her studio movie debut in Scream 7, in which she stars in the opening sequence alongside Jimmy Tatro.

The horror is currently showing in cinemas.