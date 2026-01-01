Cara Delevingne scrolls through fundraising pages when she's having bad day

Cara Delevingne scrolls through fundraising pages when she's having a bad day.

The model-turned-actress likes to scroll through GoFundMe pages, which are often set up to financially help people during a time of need, when she's having a "s**tty day" to help lift her spirits.

"I like seeing an actual dent that you can make to help someone," she added in an interview with Variety.

The Paper Towns star noted that she has been trying to use Instagram less, particularly since she finds herself mindlessly clicking on the photo-sharing site more than she would like. However, she can't quite bring herself to delete it from the phone yet.

"That algorithm is not meant for good things," she explained. "I haven't gotten to the point where I've deleted Instagram off my phone yet, but I'm constantly working on self-control because I find myself going on there without even realising I am... It's terrifying."

The 33-year-old, who has been open about her experience with depression, shared that she has been trying to correct her Instagram algorithm and offset troubling world news by following accounts that promote good news.

"There's this one account for good news about women. That always makes me happy because I feel like when the pendulum is swinging so far the other way - women's rights are getting taken away, people of colour or the queer community - we have to try and push it the other way," the Suicide Squad star said. "If I'm constantly in fear, then I just don't leave the house, which then nothing is ever going to get done."

GoFundMe has been in the news recently as friends of late actors James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane set up fundraisers to support their families following their deaths.

The Dawson's Creek star died on 11 February at the age of 48, and the Grey's Anatomy actor passed away on 19 February, aged 53.