Teyana Taylor taking mum to Oscars while family rallies nearby

Teyana Taylor has revealed she will be taking her mum to the Oscars, while the rest of her family will cheer her on from nearby.

The U.S. actress and singer is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another.

The nod marks Teyana's first Academy Award nomination, and she has shared that her loved ones will be close by whether she wins or loses.

"I am bringing my mom to the Oscars," she told W Magazine in a recent interview. "I am very, very shy by nature, and it's nice to have family with me."

The All's Fair star went on to admit that her nerves can sometimes get the better of her.

"On the red carpet, I'm always thinking, don't fall, don't fall," she shared. "If I'm wearing a really good dress, I can exude the necessary confidence. But inside, I'm always nervous."

Teyana, who shares two daughters, Junie, 10, and Rue, five, with her ex-husband Iman Shumpert, also noted that she always books a room in a hotel near the awards venue so her family can stay close.

"I always have my family in the suite with my babies, and they have a watch party," the star stated. "After I won the Golden Globe, I ran over to my babies. Win or lose, I'll be loved on."

Teyana, who won the Supporting Actress Golden Globe in January, is up against Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amy Madigan and Wunmi Mosaku at the Oscars.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 15 March.