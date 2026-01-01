Will & Grace star Corey Parker dead at 60

Corey Parker, whose career spanned film, television and coaching young performers, has died. He was 60 years old.

His aunt Emily Parker confirmed to TMZ that Parker died on Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, following a battle with cancer.

Parker's career took off in 1985 when he landed the role of Pete in Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning. He then went on to appear in the Kim Basinger romantic drama 9 1/2 Weeks, and as Neil Barash on the sitcom Flying Blind alongside Téa Leoni.

TV audiences also remember Parker as Josh, one of Grace's boyfriends on Will & Grace.

A GoFundMe set up by Parker's creative partners and students explained more about his cancer diagnosis.

"Corey underwent hip replacement surgery in the early fall. When the bone was sent to pathology, he received the devastating diagnosis of advanced stage 4 metastatic cancer. This unthinkable news has turned his and his family's world upside down.

"Corey is in extreme pain and unable to continue working during this time. His family is now navigating the financial strain of self-pay medical bills, while continuing to work full-time, all while supporting Corey as he fights this battle."

Parker later posted an update on his health situation.

"I want to update everyone regarding my terminal cancer," he wrote.

"The radiation that was intended to reduce the pain from the cancer in my arm and in my hips did help to reduce the pain in those areas but also impacted my esophagus, my ability to speak and my overall orientation. It is hard for me to text and not easy to formulate speech.

"We have started to prepare the house for the time when we will begin hospice care.

"I cannot thank you enough for all of the love and care."