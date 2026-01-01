Sunday Rose credits mum Nicole Kidman as "my biggest inspiration"

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban has credited her mum Nicole Kidman as "my biggest inspiration".

The Oscar winner's 17-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban, revealed how her mum sparked her desire to pursue a career in modelling by bringing her along to photoshoots throughout her childhood.

"I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age," Sunday told Elle Australia magazine.

"My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She's a key part of everything I do."

The model detailed how Kidman offered guidance on how to succeed in show business, starting with the importance of punctuality.

"The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time," she continued. "There's always going to be something with an early call time that you don't want to get up for, but it's really important to be on time because it shows that you're prepared and grateful to be there.

"I've travelled my whole life and my mum is a really good traveller, so she has taught me how to be one, too," she added, "which makes it so fun to travel and enjoy all the different places."

Kidman is also mum to Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 15, with Urban, and Bella and Connor Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise.