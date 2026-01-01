Rosanna Arquette questions suicide of friend Virginia Giuffre

Rosanna Arquette has raised questions over the death of her friend, the late Virginia Giuffre.

Members of the Giuffre family announced in April 2025 that Virginia had died by suicide at 41. She was survived by her three children.

"I knew Virginia. I don't think she killed herself," Arquette told London's The Times in an interview published on Saturday.

Discussing her friendship with Giuffre, the Desperately Seeking Susan star told the outlet she identified with Jeffrey Epstein's victims because of her own experience with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

"I had many conversations with the Epstein women," she shared.

Asked directly if she believed Giuffre died by suicide, Arquette replied, "I do not."

Arquette is not the first person to raise questions over Giuffre's 2025 death. Her father, Sky Roberts, called for an official inquiry into Virginia's death last April.

Giuffre's lawyer Karrie Louden told The Sun in April last year that she also had "big question marks" about how her client died.

"I got the phone call, I was like, 'Are you joking?'" Louden recalled. "Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering."

Giuffre accused Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, of sexually trafficking her to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, three times, including when she was 17 in 2001.

Mountbatten-Windsor told Newsnight in 2019 that he had "no recollection of ever meeting" Giuffre and denied any wrongdoing towards her.

He later reached a private settlement with Giuffre in 2022 after she sued him for sexual assault. He did not make any admission of guilt as part of the settlement.

Epstein died by suicide at age 66 in August 2019 following his arrest on federal sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted on sex trafficking charges