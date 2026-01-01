Eva Mendes gushes over Ryan Gosling after birthday serenade

Eva Mendes has raved about "my man" Ryan Gosling after he surprised her with a sweet birthday serenade on Thursday night.

Mendes and Gosling made headlines after the Hail Mary star surprised his partner by bringing her onstage with him during his interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"A huuuuge gracias to @jimmyfallon and @nbhs_bruins marching band," Mendes wrote via Instagram on Saturday, alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Gosling.

"What a beautiful memory, and a special thank you to all the educators in the audience. We need you now more than ever."

"Lastly, my man... I'll get you back for this," she wrote, addressing her longtime boyfriend.

Mendes had been watching from backstage before she was brought out by a staff member, giving the couple their first joint appearance on TV in more than a decade.

The Training Day actor walked out wearing the same striped cardigan Gosling wore on Jeopardy! last month, wide-legged jeans and a John Lennon and Yoko Ono shirt.

In the official surprise, Mendes was serenaded by a marching band with an upbeat performance of Happy Birthday, complete with confetti as the audience sang along.

Prior to the 52nd birthday celebration, Gosling joked with the crowd: "Here's the thing, you might find me in the Hudson River tomorrow."