“It was like drinking water”: Jessie Buckley credits acting for mental health recovery

In a deeply personal interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Oscar frontrunner Jessie Buckley has opened up about how her passion for performance served as a lifeline during her teenage battle with an eating disorder and depression.



The 36-year-old actress, currently receiving widespread acclaim for her role as Agnes Hathaway in Hamnet, told presenter Lauren Laverne that acting was not just a career choice, but something "essential" to her survival. Originally from Killarney, County Kerry, and now residing in Norfolk, Buckley described the transformative power of the arts as she reflected on her journey from a struggling teenager to a globally recognized star.



Speaking to the BBC, Buckley revealed that her move to London initially didn't signal the end of her mental health struggles. "There were moments where I was like, 'If I don't get better here... I'm not going to be able to do this anymore,'" she admitted. It was the realization that her illness threatened her ability to participate in theatre and music that finally sparked a turning point. "I was like, 'I don't want to sacrifice that, this is bigger than that,' and won."



Buckley, who has already collected Bafta and Golden Globe awards for Hamnet, likened the experience of performing to a primal need. "The first time I performed on stage... it was like drinking water," she told the BBC.



The actress also touched upon her early fame on the BBC talent show I'd Do Anything in 2008. While the show launched her career, she looked back at the criticism she faced regarding her appearance with a protective stance toward her younger self. "I was a young woman trying to discover her body and herself," she said, noting that she often had to put on a "brave face" against industry pressures to conform to a certain mold.



Despite the hardships, Buckley told the BBC she does not regret her past struggles, believing they allowed her to recognize human vulnerability. She ended the segment with a moving tribute to her "extraordinary" mother, Marina, choosing a recording of her singing as a desert island track.



You can listen to Jessie Buckley's full episode of Desert Island Discs on BBC Sounds.

