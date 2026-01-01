Rachel Zoe's home robbed in Hollywood crime wave

Celebrity stylist and reality TV personality Rachel Zoe has reportedly become the latest Hollywood figure targeted in a string of high-profile burglaries.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Bel Air home was allegedly broken into early Sunday morning while she was out of town, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Zoe was in Las Vegas attending the opening of a private members' club when the incident happened back in Los Angeles.

Authorities were alerted after the home's security system was triggered in the early hours, prompting the alarm company to notify police. Officers responding to the scene reportedly spotted two male suspects leaving the property. No one was inside the home at the time of the break-in.

The incident comes amid a wave of celebrity burglaries that has hit some of Los Angeles' most affluent neighbourhoods in recent years.

Several high-profile figures have been targeted while away from their homes, often during major events or travel.

Zoe's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke were both burglarised in November while they were away attending BravoCon in Las Vegas.

In August, singer Lionel Richie was reportedly inside his home when an intruder broke in.

The incident at Richie's home followed another high-profile burglary in 2025 involving actor Brad Pitt.