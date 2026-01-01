One Battle After Another wins top cinematography award at the ASCs in Los Angeles

The American Society of Cinematographers has handed out its 40th anniversary ASC Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

British cinematographer Michael Bauman took home the top award of Theatrical Feature Film for One Battle After Another.

Bauman won in a category that is identical to the Oscar nominees for Best Cinematography, including Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, Sinners and Train Dreams. The Theatrical Feature Film winner has gone on to claim the Best Cinematography Oscar 18 times in its 39 years.

Sunday was a bumper night for film awards elsewhere, with the Writers Guild Awards (WGAs), the Saturn Awards, and the Motion Picture Sound Engineers (MPSE) Golden Reels all taking place on the same date.

Sinners writer-director Ryan Coogler took the Original Screenplay, and Paul Thomas Anderson won Adapted Screenplay for One Battle After Another, at the 78th annual WGAs in New York City.

Sinners, Frankenstein, Zootopia 2 and Sirât were among the film winners at the 73rd Golden Reel Awards in Los Angeles, while Adolescence, Alien: Earth and Étoile took home the TV awards.

At the Saturn Awards - the official awards group of The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films - Avatar: Fire and Ash swept the board with five wins.

These ceremonies all serve as precursors to the 98th Academy Awards, which takes place on 15 March.