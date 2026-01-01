Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco expecting second child

Brody Jenner and his wife, Tia Blanco, are expecting baby number two.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram. Jenner shared a picture of him kissing his wife on the beach as he held up a row of ultrasound pictures.

Their two-year-old daughter, Honey, was included in the shot with her arms wrapped her arms around her mum's baby bump.

Jenner also revealed that their second child is due in September.

"Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September," he captioned the post.

The Hills alum and the pro surfer got married in July 2025 in an intimate ceremony at his mum Linda Thompson's home in Malibu, California.

They got engaged in June 2023 while Blanco was pregnant with Honey.

The US Sun reported last year that Jenner's half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, didn't attend his wedding due to bad blood between the sisters' mother, Kris Jenner, and Thompson.

Jenner is the son of former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce) and actor/songwriter Thompson. His parents were married from 1981 to 1986, and he has a brother named Brandon Jenner.

Caitlyn married Kris in 1991. Her first marriage in 1972 was to Chrystie Scott, with whom she fathered two more children.