Michelle Randolph was thrilled to feature in Scream 7 opening scene

Michelle Randolph was honoured to appear in the opening scene of Scream 7.

The 28-year-old actress plays Madison in the new slasher flick and was thrilled to emulate Drew Barrymore in the original movie by appearing in the very first scene.

Michelle told The Hollywood Reporter: "The franchise is so beloved, and fans are so passionate about the series and invested. They pick up on all the little Easter eggs they've put in all the different movies.

"It's really cool that there were so many references to the original and the other movies in that opening sequence, which felt extra special.

"Also, the fact that I got to meet Drew Barrymore when I was doing press for Scream is really exciting, because when you have these moments, randomly in your life, where you go, I feel like I'm dreaming, and that was one of them."

Michelle's alter ego soon meets her maker in Scream 7 and she detailed the lengths she went to in filming her character's death scene.

The 1923 star recalled: "That was my very last day on set, and we're doing nights. It was 3am. Fake water in a gasoline jug is being poured on me, and I'm flailing like I'm on fire because it's CGI. It was one of those weird moments.

"Scream is so fun, but the deaths are so brutal, especially that. I've never been burned alive so I was really relying on our stunt team to help instruct me on how to move."

Randolph explained that she was desperate to perform her own stunts in the horror franchise.

The Landman actress said: "I want to do all of them. I was doing pre-production for Landman, and so I was actually in cheer camp that I had to go to the next day.

"I wrapped Scream, and the next day, I was on set at TCU doing cheers for Landman. They did a whole pass of just my stunt double.

"But I did all of that. I did run up the stairs, the hair pull, the fight, the struggle, the chandelier drop, all of it. I really like to do my own stunts. I think when you're having to give a performance during stunts, it's really imperative that you are doing your own stuff because it matters."

Michelle also recalled how she used to watch horror films with her friends when she was younger, even though she was terrified of the flicks.

She said: "I get scared pretty easily. I have pretty vivid nightmares. I used to watch horror when I was younger.

"My friends and I would get together on Friday night, and we would watch exclusively horror movies and all take turns choosing. I don't know why I was so much tougher when I was younger. We would watch Final Destination, Insidious, Paranormal Activity, The Blair Witch Project."

Randolph continued: "And then when I was in college, because I majored in film and I took a horror film elective. I don't know why. I didn't really think much of it when you're just trying to fill what you have to in school.

"Well, I had to watch a bunch of horror films and then write essays about them, which was not fun.

"I used to make my friends or my sister watch the movies with me during the day and sit next to me as I wrote these essays, because it just really started to get to me.

"The first one I had to write a paper about was The Exorcist. Not a movie you want to sit and analyse for hours."