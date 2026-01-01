Sinners and One Battle After Another win top screenplay honours at WGA Awards

Sinners and One Battle After Another won the top feature film honours at the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards on Sunday night.

The supernatural thriller, written and directed by Ryan Coogler, beat Black Bag, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Marty Supreme and Weapons to be crowned the winner of the Original Screenplay award during the New York ceremony.

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed comedy-drama One Battle After Another, which is based loosely on Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland, beat Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet and Train Dreams to win Adapted Screenplay.

Both wins were widely expected, given their success already this awards season. Coogler and Anderson, who both won those screenplay awards at the BAFTAs in February, are the favourites for those categories at the Oscars on 15 March.

Anderson will go up against the same nominees at the Oscars as the WGA Awards, but Coogler's Original Screenplay category looks a little different. In addition to fellow WGA nominee Marty Supreme, he is in the running alongside Blue Moon, It Was Just An Accident and Sentimental Value.

The WGA Awards usually take place over simultaneous ceremonies on America's East and West Coasts, but due to an ongoing strike involving the West Coast chapter, the ceremony was only held in New York City.

Neither Coogler nor Anderson was present to accept their awards. Sinners star Miles Caton accepted the prize on his director's behalf, while One Battle After Another star Shayna McHayle did the same for Anderson.

Elsewhere in the awards show, 2,000 Meters to Andriivka won Documentary Screenplay and Prime Video's action-comedy Deep Cover was named best screenplay in the TV & Streaming Motion Pictures category.

Over in TV, The Studio, The Righteous Gemstones and Dying for Sex won script prizes, while the acclaimed medical series The Pitt scooped three awards including Drama Series, New Series and Episodic Drama.

Hollywood's 2025-2026 awards season is now in its final week and will conclude with the Academy Awards on Sunday.